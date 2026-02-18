Power Take Off, The Hounds, Foo Foo Dolls

× Expand courtesy Power Take Off The five members of Power Take Off playing a show. Power Take Off

media release: MAMA CARES 11th Annual Fundraiser Ball to be held at The High Noon Saloon on Sunday, March 29, 2026. This year’s theme for the MC Ball is “We’ve Got You Covered” featuring three of Madison’s best cover bands, Power Take Off, The Hounds and The Foo Foo Dolls. Great music, auctions and raffles with some amazing world class prizes, all to raise funds to support the MAMA CARES mission of helping our fellow musicians in times of medical emergency or family crisis.

