Power Take Off, Mason Meyer Band

media release: Led by dynamic frontman Scott Theis (“Scotty”) and his son Ayden (“Slim”) on drums, Power Take Off delivers a high-energy mix of originals and covers that hit hard and keep the crowd moving. Rounding out the lineup are Ethan Schluter (“Hank”) and Mikey Delp (“Cowboy”) on guitars, with Jakob Ripp (“JR”) holding down the low end on bass—together, we create a live show that brings rock lovers of all ages together. Father and son. Loud and proud. Bringing the noise—one stage at a time