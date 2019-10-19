press release: The University of Wisconsin–Madison Division of the Arts (presenter) welcomes Carrie Hanson as the Fall 2019 Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence. Carrie Hanson is a choreographer, director, performer and dance educator. She is the artistic director of The Seldoms, and uses dance and performance to reference social, political and environmental issues (longer biography below).

During her residency at UW–Madison, Hanson will teach “From Topic to Topography: The Body, the Environment, and Social Action.” Hanson will use her interdisciplinary movement-based practice to support students in the creation of original performance works, installations and activations. Hanson will partner with students in the exploration of how movement and the body can be used to explore the world in imaginative ways. To supplement the residency, Hanson will present at various community events and bring in guest artists Faheem Majeed, Alex Rose and The Seldoms (biographies below).

Hanson’s residency is hosted by the Dance Department, with professor Kate Corby as lead faculty, and the Art Department. Co-sponsors include the Chazen Museum of Art, the Wisconsin Union Theater and the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies. Many of her residency events are also part of the Nelson Institute’s Earth Day@50 – Arts Initiative. Hanson and guest artist, Alex Rose, will also participate in the Wisconsin Science Festival.

The UW–Madison Division of the Arts’ Interdisciplinary Arts Residency Program brings innovative artists to campus to teach semester-long, interdepartmental courses and to publicly present their work for campus and community audiences and is funded through the university’s Office of the Provost.

All the events are free and take place in Madison, Wisconsin unless noted otherwise. Events are subject to change. Visit website for more details.

Saturday, Oct. 19 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“Powering Up Bodies/Powering Down Emissions: A Movement Workshop to Inspire a Climate Movement with Carrie Hanson & Alex Rose”

Festival Room, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.

What can an individual body, or a group of bodies, express on the subject of climate change? What sequence of gestures or entanglement of limbs can tell the story of a 500-year rain event or the melting of polar ice? In this open workshop, Carrie Hanson will share ideas and inspiration for “Floe,” her forthcoming dance theater piece about climate change that premieres at the Wisconsin Union Theater in January 2020. She is joined by underwater photographer, marine biologist and Ocean Geographic science editor, Alex Rose. No previous dance or theater experience is required. Participants will be asked to wear clothing they can easily move in.

Advance registration for the workshop is required, and is limited to 20 participants: uwmadison.co1.qualtrics.com/ jfe/form/SV_0e321d6pEFVkd1j

Participants will take part in an informal showing of material generated during the workshop from 1-2 p.m. to the public.