media release: "Powwow Prep" is for everyone!

If you've ever wanted to learn more about powwows and what to do when you attend one, this is the webinar for you. Becky Taylor and Thomas Cain, Lac Courte Oreilles tribal members, are providing this introduction to powwows webinar. Combined, they have about 80 years of experience on the powwow trail, traveling all over the country and logging thousands of hours powwowing. During this webinar, they will teach us powwow etiquette, so you know what to do and what not to do. You’ll learn how powwows are organized and some fun things to do while attending. Becky and friends will demonstrate dances while Thomas provides live singing and drumming. You can join in the fun from home by getting up and trying the dance moves yourself! Becky will also share some of her favorite stories from the powwow trail. The event is free, but registration is required.

About the Presenters

Becky Taylor, an enrolled member in the Lac Courte Oreilles band of Ojibwe, has been involved in powwows for over 60 years. She is a champion fancy shawl dancer throughout the Midwest and Canada, meaning she has won first place in contest powwows, receiving medals, trophies, plaques, and cash. She has frequently served as Head Lady Dancer and has been a powwow judge multiple times for all female dance categories. Becky has danced every Grand Entry at her tribe's powwow, Honor the Earth, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. She started the Honor the Earth pageant 30 years ago when she was pregnant with her firstborn, Sheena. She has spent every year since teaching youth about Ojibwe culture and powwow etiquette and preparing them for powwow royalty duties. In 1997, Becky helped start the New Years Eve powwow in Lac Courte Oreilles, which offers a fun, sober alternative for people to ring in the new year. She has been the Master of Ceremonies at the Hayward School powwow for 30 years. She makes her own regalia and travels around North America, participating in powwows in almost every conceivable venue. She has danced under chandeliers in ballrooms, next to the green river on St. Patrick's Day in Chicago, on Lambeau Field during halftime, at Historyland in Hayward, at Gathering of Nations in Albuquerque, at the First People's Festival in Montreal, in gymnasiums and parking lots, on grassy grounds and under arbors. The furthest away she has ever danced is Stuttgart, Germany. She served as chaperone for Miss Indian World and Miss National Congress of American Indians, hosting them at her home when they visited Lac Courte Oreilles. Becky and her Woodland dance troupe started the Native American Expo, the Landing Resort, on the Chippewa Flowage. The event has been running for 20 years and is geared toward summer visitors, helping them to learn more about Ojibwe culture, powwows, and arts.

Thomas Cain is an enrolled member of the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe and grew up on the powwow trail. He is the son of Becky Taylor. Thomas has been singing and dancing all over the North American powwow trail for over 30 years. He has sung for 20 years at the Landing Resort powwow, 30 years at the Hayward School powwow, 10 years at Musky Festival events, 27 years at the New Years Eve powwow, and two years at Winter's July 4th powwow and has sung drum songs on WOJB radio. In 2011, he won a Grammy for his part on the Gathering of Nations Powwow album. He sang with Hail Creek, the family drum of his partner, Vanessa Concha. Thomas won a Group of the Year Nammy (Native American Music Award) in 2011 with his local drum group, Pipestone, for their album As the Rez Turns. He is the father of two boys, whom he's already teaching how to sing. Thomas loves singing and dancing at powwows and sharing that passion with the younger generation.