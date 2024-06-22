Prairie Chase

media release: Join the fun at the Conservancy on June 22 with a 5K run/walk or all-terrain 10K (and don’t miss the free kids run during the post-race festivities). Registration is $30 for adults and $15 for those 20 and younger.

Find more information and register at prairiechase.com.

RACE DAY SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

645AM – RACE DAY PACKET PICK-UP

800AM – 10K START

815AM – 5K START

900AM – KIDS FUN RUN, post-race festivities

915AM – AWARDS

