The Prairie Enthusiasts Field Trip

press release: Evening at Black Earth Rettenmund Prairie

Join us for a summertime trip to this high-quality prairie remnant. A spectacular display of butterfly milkweed, leadplant, and coreopsis should be at its peak on this summer evening.

This site is an important State Natural Area owned by The Prairie Enthusiasts.

This trip is co-sponsored by The Prairie Enthusiasts and Madison Audubon Society.

Time: 6:30 - 8:30pm

Leaders: Kathie and Tom Brock Tdbrock@charter.net or 608 238-5050

Directions: From the intersection of US Hwy 14 and County F in Black Earth, follow F west out of town, then south when it separates from KP. Take your first right onto Fesenfeld Road, and go about 0.1 mile to the Prairie entrance. Google: Black Earth Rettenmund Prairie State Natural Area or Map App: Enter “10241 Fesenfeld Road, Black Earth 53515”?