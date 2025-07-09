The Prairie Flowers

media release: For 28 years on sunny and warm Wednesday nights in the summer, families, friends and neighbors have been gathering on a sloping hillside at Grundahl Park to listen to eclectic music fill the evening air.

The very first concert in 1998 featured the steel drum band OD TAPO IMI. Since that first concert, audiences have been exposed to a wide variety of music: blues, jazz, folk, country, rock, as well as various ethnic performance groups. We have been fortunate to be entertained by nationally recognized musicians such as Clyde Stubblefield, Willy Porter, and Gabe Burdulis. WNL’s mission has always been to bring unique and colorful musical entertainment to our community.

So this summer, join your neighbors on Wednesday nights at Grundahl Park. Bring a picnic basket and your favorite beverage, sit back and enjoy the music.

7pm – Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin