BlueStem Jazz.

media release: Kenny Reichert Artist in Residence (A.I.R.) series:

PRAIRIE GRASS with Ethan Philion and Devin Drobka at North Street Cabaret | May 2 | 8pm

MOLDOVEST with Ana Everling and John Christensen at North Street Cabaret | May 9 | 8pm

RIGHTEOUS ROOSTER with Henry Dickhoff and Luke Sagadin at North Street Cabaret | May 16 | 8pm

COLOURS with Russ Johnson, Geof Bradfield, Clark Sommers and Devin Drobka at North Street Cabaret | May 23 | 8pm

TWIN CITIES QUARTET with Matt Blair, Graydon Peterson and Ben Ehrlich at North Street Cabaret | May 30 | 8pm