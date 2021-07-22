Prairie Hike
Yahara Heights County Park Catfish Court, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
press release: View over 40 acres of restored prairie and two Native American effigy mounds in this Dane County park with great views of the upper Yahara River. Friends of Cherokee Marsh members Mary Binkley and Jan Axelson will lead a 1-mile hike along prairie trails and answer your questions about this beautiful natural area.
FREE and open to the public. Registration is required and space is limited.
