press release: 2018 Prairie Lakes Farmers Market here!! The markets will run every Thursday, 3 pm to 6 pm by our courtyard and pavilion. Stop out to enjoy some great local vendors!

Get Creative: A Pop Up Play Date

Hosted by Periwillow

Join us at the Prairie Lakes Farmer's Market Thursday, September 13, for a free pop up playdate! Stop by with your little ones before enjoying the rest of the Farmer's Market to enjoy live music and decorate your own free Periwillow bow or bow tie!

We will be at the Prairie Lakes pavilion from 3pm-6pm or while supplies last, plenty of hair bows will be available with limited clip on bow ties!

This is a free event open to the public, however we do ask that you RSVP to ensure we have plenty of supplies on hand.

Please RSVP Here: https://www.periwillow.com/ products/rsvp-get-creative-a- pop-up-play-date