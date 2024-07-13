Prairie Lights String Band

Join us at our beautiful outdoor Alley Stage for an evening of music with Prairie Lights String Band, an acoustic trio offering unique covers of bluegrass, folk, Americana, country, and blues music. Featuring Shake Rag Alley’s own Alyssa Zasada (cello, guitar, & vocals), Bruce Schmidt (guitar, mandolin, & vocals), and Paul Schumacher (banjo, guitar, mandolin, & vocals). Purchase tickets online or at the door. Price $5 7 PM

