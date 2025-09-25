Prairie Restoration Work Party

media release: In early 2024, the Friends’ board voted to move forward with a large prairie restoration project in Blue Mound State Park. This project aligns with the Friends’ mission statement as the goal is to “enhance and preserve the park’s natural resources” (i.e. the prairies). It has also taken work from many volunteers alongside professionals from Adaptive Restoration.

More work is still needed to help restore and maintain the prairies. Join the Friends and Adaptive Restoration on Thursday, September 25 from 5:00-6:30 pm. Meet at the Friends Shelter and volunteers will carpool to clear brush and invasive plants from Swain and the Upper Walnut Prairie. Please wear long pants, gloves, sturdy shoes/boots, and a hat for sun protection. Tools will be provided.