Prairie Seed Collecting

media release: Join us this fall as we gather native plant seeds that will help restore and enhance areas at Faville Grove Sanctuary. Seed collecting is a rewarding way to get outside, learn about native plants, and directly contribute to conservation. No prior experience is needed—we’ll provide all tools and training (please bring gloves and your own hand clippers if you have them, and wear long pants and sturdy footwear.) Every handful of seed collected will help us create more habitat for pollinators, birds, and wildlife.

When: September 3 – November 1

Wednesdays • 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Saturdays • 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM & 1:30 – 4:00 PM (join for one or both sessions)

If you would like to join us at times other than those listed above, please let us know. We’ll likely be collecting most any day and you would be welcome to join us.

Where: Meet at the kiosk on Prairie Lane by the "sanctuary parking" sign (W7480 Prairie Lane, Lake Mills, WI)

Please let us know when you are available to join us by contacting Jeff Steele, Faville Grove Land Steward, at faville@swibirds.org

Your help is vital as we continue to expand Faville Grove’s restored areas. We'll be collecting seed from prairies, oak savannas, wetlands, and woodlands. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to learn plant identification, phenology, and ecology—all while enjoying the colors of autumn and the sights and sounds of migrating birds.