press release: The Prairie Spies have been picking, plucking, strumming, and singing their way around southern Wisconsin for more than three decades. Curt Meine and Scott Weber first met and played together in Aldo Leopold’s Shack, and they haven’t stopped since. Like the apple variety they are named for, the Prairie Spies are notably cold-hardy, with a “well-balanced sweet flavor”! On any given occasion, the Spies will share an unpredictable array of swing, blues, folk, country, jazz, rock, Celtic, instrumental, and original tunes. Come on out and hear what they have learned lately!