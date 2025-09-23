× Expand Andrea Olson Two children look at a book panel in a prairie. Prairie StoryWalk

media release: Enjoy the beautiful fall colors in the peaceful prairie as you read "On One Flower" by Anthony Fredericks. It invites you to take a closer look to discover the amazing biodiversity and interdependence of some of the tiniest creatures. First stop at the chicken coop by the lower parking lot and then follow the signs around the lower prairie. Plus, there’s lots to explore along the way! Try out the stone labyrinth maze, check out the well-tended community and food pantry gardens, or see if you can complete the insect scavenger hunt activity at the end of the storywalk. All are welcome at MCC, 7118 Old Sauk Rd, Madison, WI 53717. For all ages.