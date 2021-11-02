Prairie StoryWalk

× Expand Andrea Olson

media release: Enjoy the beautiful fall colors in the peaceful prairie as you read Tina Hogle’s The Place Where Love Lives. It’s a lovely children’s story for all ages about light, love, and acceptance. Start at the entrance to the Memorial Garden by the upper parking lot and follow the prairie path counter clockwise. Plus, there’s lots to explore along the way! Meet the MCC chickens, try out the stone labyrinth maze, check out the well-tended community and food pantry gardens, or find a place to sit and rest a bit. All are welcome at Madison Christian Community7118 Old Sauk Rd, Madison, WI 53717.

