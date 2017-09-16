Prairie Unitarian Universalist Society 50th Anniversary

Prairie Unitarian Universalist Society 2010 Whenona Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

Prairie Unitarian Universalist Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary. 

Saturday, Sept. 16 - 7 pm - wine and cheese party for current and former members and friends, with opening of the 1983 "time capsule".

Sunday, Sept. 17 - 10 a.m. - Sunday service celebrating current and former members and friends, followed by a potluck lunch and tours of the grounds, the meeting house, and the Annex.

For information contact: 608-271-8218.

