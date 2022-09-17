PraiseFest

Christian music festival hosted by Midland UMC, 10235 Cty Rd KP, Mazomanie

September 17, 2022 - Gates open at 9 am, first band on at 10, last band goes on at 5:30-7

Six bands perform throughout the day to entertain and raise money for local and world missions. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and relax on the beautiful lawns of Midland UMC. Brats and burgers on the grill and other treats and refreshments available for purchase.

10 am Myles Talbott Dyad, 11 Spare Parts Quartet, 1 Stars Entertainment, 2:30 George Nicholson, 4 Reflect Worship and 5:30 Brendan Brooks.

For tickets email midlandumc@gmail.com

Tickets are only $15 and children 15 and under are free.