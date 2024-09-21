media release: September 20 – November 3, 2024:

Pranav Sood – I Reap What I Sow; 21st Annual Ceramics Invitational – group show; no. 5: Lightness of Being by Adria Arch

Please note- the gallery will be closed September 10 – 13 for our late summer break, normal hours will resume Saturday, September 14

Events:

Opening Reception: Friday, September 20 from 5 - 8pm

Shows Open Online: Saturday, September 21 at 10 am CDT.

Artist Talk – Pranav Sood: Saturday, September 21 at 2pm

Pranav Sood – I Reap What I Sow

I Reap What I Sow aims to foster ideas of divinity by employing painstakingly rendered patterns and dynamic color palettes to construct a rich stylized iconography. The eighteen paintings serve as a testament to the strength found in vulnerability and the resilience required to navigate life’s complexities. Sood’s art seeks to transform personal struggles into universal narratives, offering viewers a glimpse into the profound and often tumultuous journey of the human spirit. Using acrylic colors on canvas, he unfolds chapters of self-perception, depicting ideas of radical optimism and unwavering determination in the face of trials and tragedies. Born in 1995 in Punjab, India, Pranav Sood pursued his passion for art, earned an MFA in painting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020, and moved to New York after graduation.

21st Annual Ceramics Invitational

For the 21st year, Abel Contemporary Gallery will host an invitational of new works by ceramicists from across the country. One of our most anticipated exhibits, the show will be available in person and online, featuring the work of: Casey Beck, Margaret Bohls, Craig Clifford, Nick DeVries, Rick Hintze, Noelle Hoover, Maggie Jaszczak, Ani Kasten, Yeonsoo Kim, Joanne Kirkland, Ellen Kleckner, Nancy Kubale, Glynnis Lessing, Kate Marotz, Kyungmin Park, Deshun Peoples, Mike Stumbras, and Kensuke Yamada. This show includes work that is both functional and sculptural, superbly crafted and conceptually rich, demonstrating just how exciting the current medium of ceramics is.

In no. 5: Lightness of Being by Adria Arch

Lightness of Being is an installation exploring the delicate interplay between form, light, and shadow. Comprised of seven sculptures crafted from lightweight plastic sheets, the works are designed to evoke a sense of fluidity and movement, capturing the ephemeral nature of light.

Suspended in space, the sculptures harness the natural force of gravity to shape their undulating forms, creating a dynamic relationship between the artwork and its environment. The gentle curves and vibrant color shifts change with the light, casting shadows enhancing motion and depth. This installation aims to evoke an emotional connection, encouraging viewers to pause and immerse themselves in a transient moment.