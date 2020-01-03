× Expand Art by Pranav Sood.

press release: In this decadent optical expression of love and its story of cultural transcendence, Pranav Sood enlivens both the eye and the mind with his saturated spectral use of color and obsessive precision of form.

We are delighted to feature this series of works before he moves on into the wider art world after his final semester in the master of fine arts program at UW-Madison. He has received both attention and accolades here in Wisconsin and from all around the country at his young age.

Exhibit runs January 3, 2020- February 3, 2020

Opening reception 5:00-7:00pm, Friday, January 3, 2020.