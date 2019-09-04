press release:

Little Thing Called Love

September 4 - October 6, 2019

Pranav Sood’s chromatic, graphic op-art paintings begin at the declaration of independence from the cultural structure of his home in India, crossing the thresholds of finding the expression and challenges of developing a durable, lasting love and completes a circle proclaiming that love to the family.

The series gives evidence of the distinctions of how love is formed within the Indian cultural structure along with elements of love that transcend both culture and geography.

Opening Reception

5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

﻿Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Artist Lecture

2:00 pm

Wednesday, October 2, 2019