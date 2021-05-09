Note: Reservations are required on May 9: 608-217-6217 or reservations@theciderfarm.com.

press release: All music takes place in our open-air greenhouse. Thank you for your continued support of The Cider Farm Cidery and Tasting Room during the COVID-19 pandemic. Seeing your smiling faces as you come for take-out, listen to music in the greenhouse or enjoy food and drinks on the patio brighten our days.

Dane County has releases an Order of Public Health to require face coverings when in enclosed buildings outside of the home for anyone over the age of 5. All guests of The Cider Farm will be required to wear a face covering when arriving and moving about the restaurant.

The Cider Farm continues its commitment to your and our safety. The following safety procedures have been implemented. We appreciate your cooperation and thank you for choosing The Cider Farm!

• Employees wear face coverings at all times. Tables and chairs are sanitized after each use. High touch surfaces (countertops, doorknobs, etc) are sanitized regularly. All indoor and outdoor tables are distanced appropriately. Guests are seated by staff to make sure each table of guests are appropriately spaced. Open-air seating is offered on the patio and in the greenhouse. Seating is allowed at the bar but no standing. We use disposable menus. Guests are asked to not come to the register; staff will bring your check to you. Children should remain at their tables.

Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions or concerns: john@theciderfarm.com 608-217-6217