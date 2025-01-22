Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program Info Session

media release: Join us on Wednesday, January 22 from 6:00-7:00pm for a Q&A session/orientation related to the Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program. Youth in high school have the opportunity to join the February through May cohort where they will explore trades, learn to use tools, and receive certifications to prepare them for future careers! The information session will be held in person at the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center.

The Pre-Apprenticeship program will be Mondays-Thursdays from 5:00pm-8:00pm starting February 3rd and concluding May 30th.

Please join us for our skilled trades program Careerforce Build UP!, which includes multiple exciting programs such as; Building Trades Career Exploration, Construction Workplace Soft Skills, Teens Building Workshops, and Construction Work Experiences.

Careerforce Build UP! has after-school programs, during school-closures, and summer programming. Please select the program below to find exact dates and times. Students are recommended to arrive as early as possible so they do not miss field trips. This is a FREE program and open to ages 12-17.

If you have any questions, please email Stephanie Johnston at sjohnston@bgcdc.org