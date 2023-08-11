media release: On the eve of the Great Taste of the Midwest, our friends at New Glarus Brewing Co. will be hosting Pre-Taste on the Pitch. We cannot wait to welcome New Glarus Brewing Co. as they celebrate 30 years of sustained excellence that continues to define our great state of Wisconsin, a mere 30 miles from Downtown Madison.

Pre-taste on the Pitch is a free event taking place outside on the pitch, under the stadium lights at Historic Breese Stevens Field. Bring the whole crew out to play some friendly games and enjoy a collection of finely-crafted ales courtesy of New Glarus Brewing Co., featuring: Spotted Cow (Farmhouse Ale), Moon Man (No Coast Pale Ale), Two Women (Country Lager), Staghorn (Oktoberfest), IPA (India Pale Ale), Strawberry Rhubarb (WI Fruited Ale). In addition to the outstanding beverage offerings, ALL ATTENDEES will be entered to WIN a Pair of Tickets to the Great Taste of the Midwest on August 12th at Olin Park.

Gates for Pre-Taste on the Pitch opens at 5:00 PM and runs until 9:00 PM on August 11th, 2023 at Breese Stevens Field in Downtown Madison (917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, WI, 53704).