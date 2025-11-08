Preciousness of Tantra

media release: The teachings of Tantra, or Secret Mantra, are the most rare and precious within Buddhism. They show us how to open our minds and overcome the limiting views that we hold of ourselves, others, and the world around us which often lead us to experience frustration and disappointment. Tantra shows us how to create an abundance of positive energy and deep wisdom through understanding the true nature of things. By putting the teachings of Tantra into practice we can bring a more profound spiritual awareness to our daily activities, creating a purity and bliss that benefit not only ourselves, but others as well.

This introductory course is suitable for anyone who wishes to deepen their knowledge of Buddha’s Tantric teachings and perfect preparation for the Blessing Empowerment of Buddha Maitreya next weekend.

Cost: $20 (free for members)