Predicting the Next Recession

press release: James Hamilton of USCD is an expert on business cycles and monetary policy. In this talk on the UW-Madison campus, Hamilton will give his overview of the state of the economy. This event is open to the public. Anyone interested in public affairs, current events, or economic trends is encouraged to attend.

Start: 4:30 pm, with reception to follow, Wednesday, September 11, Plenary Room of Grainger Hall, 975 University Avenue, Madison

Free of charge. RSVP as soon as possible at this link.