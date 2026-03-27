media release: Race Amity Discussion night April 2, 6:30 pm, 324 West Lakeside Street, Madison, Wi 53715

PREJUDICE IN PLACES: The Hidden History of Housing Discrimination

Segregation didn’t only happen on buses or in schools. It was also written into property deeds.

Racially Restrictive Covenants were clauses that prevented people of certain races from buying or living in homes in many communities.

Join us to learn:

• How these practices began

• How they shaped our neighborhoods

• What residents can do today to respond to this history

Presenter: Dane Co. Exec. Melissa Agard

A program exploring the history of racially restrictive covenants and how residents can take action to denounce them.

Nonpartisan Event. All Community Members Welcome.