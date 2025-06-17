Prejudice in Places

media release: For decades, racial and discriminatory covenants were written into property deeds across Dane County—tools of systemic racism that excluded people of color from homeownership and shaped segregated communities. Though these covenants are no longer legally enforceable, their language still lingers in more than 1,000 land records locally, serving as a stark reminder of housing discrimination and injustice.

Dane County is inviting residents to take part in a meaningful, restorative act by officially removing this harmful language from their deeds. On Monday, June 17, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center (Lake Rooms, upstairs in Exhibition Hall), legal and property professionals will be available to help property owners complete and file a “Discharge and Release of Discriminatory Restriction Affecting Real Property.”

This free event includes opening remarks from local leaders, including County Executive Melissa Agard and Board Chair Patrick Miles. Bring a valid form of identification and join this powerful, community-wide commitment to equity and healing.