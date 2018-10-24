Prenatal Substance Use: The Effects of State Policy on Maternal and Infant Outcomes

press release: Christine Piette Durrance, an associate professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will discuss her research about prenatal substance use policies and infant outcomes.

Some states treat prenatal substance use by pregnant women as child abuse, while others provide drug treatment programs specifically for pregnant women. In their working paper, Durrance and co-author Danielle Atkins of the University of Central Florida consider the effects of state policy variation surrounding prenatal substance use on infant outcomes.

Durrance is an applied microeconomist who focuses on maternal, infant, and reproductive health; risky behavior; and the legal and policy environment.