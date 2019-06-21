Prenicia Clifton, Airin Beals & Lexus Carter (1:15 pm), Vince Sweeney Band (3:15 pm)

press release: Be part of Make Music Madison, an annual, citywide, outdoor day of music held on the summer solstice, and enjoy a family-friendly afternoon of celebratory performance through song. Drop by to make your own music at a public piano in the Alumni Park central green between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Then, at 1:15 p.m., head over to the park’s outdoor classroom where UW alumna and world-renowned opera singer Prenicia Clifton presents a musical experience from around the globe. Prenicia believes that her successes can be attributed to mentors investing in her passion for music as a youth. In tribute to her mentors, Prenicia will be joined in concert by young aspiring artists Airin Beals and Lexus Carter. Round out your afternoon with a performance by the Vince Sweeney Band at 3:15 p.m. Sweeney, a 1978 alumnus, and his band will play folk, rock, and country hits in the outdoor classroom.