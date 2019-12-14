press release: This year's Songs for Hope will take place Dec 14 at Collins Recital Hall inside the state of the art brand new Hamel Music Center. Songs for Hope is an annual holiday gift that Prenicia Clifton gives back to the community in honor of her late father, Prentess Clifton.

This year's theme Rising up to Reach Back in honor of the Jacqueline DeWalt Scholarship Fund. Jacqueline DeWalt mentored Prenicia throughout her undergraduate career at UW Madison. From hiring her to teach music in the PEOPLE to lunches and long talks as she navigated through undergrad with little to no women of color in her music major. After graduation Jacqueline remained in contact with Prenicia and celebrated her international music career. She constantly reminded Prenicia to rise up and reach back, instilling a lifetime spirit of service. Prenicia's last conversation with Jackie was in September 2017, when Jackie encouraged Prenicia to leverage her international education and performance experience in a new position at UW Madison. Unfortunately Jacqueline DeWalt passed away from cancer the day Prenicia officially started her new position at UW Madison.

Please join us in honoring the lives of both Jacqueline DeWalt and Prentess Clifton at this years Songs for Hope. Suggested donation is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Proceeds go towards cost of programming and the Jacqueline DeWalt Scholarship Fund.

Please do not let money be a barrier as it is more important to Prenicia that this opportunity is accessible to all communities.