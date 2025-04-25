Prepare & Rest
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The evening before Print and Resist come and mingle with other vendors and attendees!!!!!
If you are a vendor a long-armed stapler and ample space will be provided for last minute zine stapling or any other last minute preparation.
Otherwise, you can draw or just hang out with fellow zine-sters. Weather depending you can hang out outside or inside and enjoy a cool beverage.
