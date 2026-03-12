Online
Preparing for Wisconsin's Supreme Court Election
media release: The next presentation of the Taking a Faithful Stand series will be Tuesday, March 10th at 6:30 pm, and will feature Rev. Mark Richards, hospice chaplain and president of the Wisconsin Unitarian Universalist State Action Network (WUUSAN). We will discuss the upcoming Wisconsin State Supreme Court election.
Taking a Faithful Stand cosponsors:
- Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee
- MICAH
- Wisconsin Council of Churches
- Wisconsin Council of Rabbis
- Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice
- WISDOM
