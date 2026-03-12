Online

Preparing for Wisconsin's Supreme Court Election

media release: The next presentation of the Taking a Faithful Stand series will be Tuesday, March 10th at 6:30 pm, and will feature Rev. Mark Richards, hospice chaplain and president of the Wisconsin Unitarian Universalist State Action Network (WUUSAN). We will discuss the upcoming Wisconsin State Supreme Court election.

Taking a Faithful Stand cosponsors:

  • Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee
  • MICAH
  • Wisconsin Council of Churches
  • Wisconsin Council of Rabbis
  • Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice
  •  WISDOM

