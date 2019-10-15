Preparing to Care

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: No one is ever prepared to become a caregiver for a loved one diagnosed with dementia. The financial and emotional strain, as well as the time commitment are significant and draining. This series is designed to help you prepare and plan for the eventuality of this situation. This is a series so each week builds on the previous one. It is most beneficial to attend all three.

5:30 PM, Tuesdays, October 15, 22, and 29, Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St

The event is free. Register by calling (608)266-6581.

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Health & Fitness, Seniors, Special Interests
608-266-6581
