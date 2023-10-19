Preparing to Photograph the April 2024 Eclipse (Or Not?)

media release: On April 8, 2024, the last total solar eclipse visible in the United States until 2044 will trace an arcing 115-mile-wide path from Texas to Maine. Now is the time to make plans and gather what you will need to observe and photograph the event. This talk will provide insights from the presenter's experience chasing and photographing eclipses, and links to resources to give you the best chance of successfully seeing and recording the event. Topics covered will include a review of types of eclipses, weather strategies, observing tips, photographic techniques, and a reality check of how much energy to devote to photographing versus simply experiencing the event.

As an astronomer, PhotoMidwest member Kurt Meyer enjoys chasing ephemeral events such as eclipses, transits, and comets, and traveling to dark-sky locations to visually observe the faintest fuzzy objects possible in his telescope.

