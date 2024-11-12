media release: Stop by the Preschool of the Arts Kindergarten Open House for the 25-26 school year to see what we have to offer.

* Three dedicated teachers

* A cap of 16 children per classroom

* A negotiated curriculum between the children and the teachers.

Our Reggio Emilia-inspired approach follows the children’s interests and fosters a love of learning, all while integrating the state standards for academics.

We hope to see you there!