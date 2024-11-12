Preschool of the Arts Kindergarten Open House
to
Preschool of the Arts 11 Science Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Stop by the Preschool of the Arts Kindergarten Open House for the 25-26 school year to see what we have to offer.
* Three dedicated teachers
* A cap of 16 children per classroom
* A negotiated curriculum between the children and the teachers.
Our Reggio Emilia-inspired approach follows the children’s interests and fosters a love of learning, all while integrating the state standards for academics.
We hope to see you there!
Info
Preschool of the Arts 11 Science Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Kids & Family