Preschool of the Arts Open House

Preschool of the Arts 11 Science Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Come visit us at Preschool of the Arts! We have two upcoming Open Houses, where new families can what makes our school so special. (9:30-11 am, Oct. 25 and Nov. 6.)

✔ Tour our thoughtfully designed classrooms, studios, and playgrounds.

✔ Chat with some educators and staff members.

✔ Learn about our Reggio Emilia-inspired approach to early childhood.

✔ Get all your questions answered!

Children welcome to come and play!

RSVPs welcome, but not required. Email info@preschoolofthearts.com to RSVP

Info

Kids & Family
608-233-1707
