Preschool Storytime: Celebrate Winter
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: READ and PLAY with your favorite preschooler as we celebrate winter with a special storytime! Engaging with books, songs and playful experiences all help children develop communication skills, patience, empathy and pre-reading skills - all of which promote success in school and beyond. Library programs are always free. Siblings and childcare groups are welcome.
Info
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Kids & Family