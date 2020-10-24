Prescription Drug/Medication Drop-off

press release: The Verona Police Department will accept unused, unwanted, and/or expired prescription drug medication which you may find in your medicine cabinet, bedside tables, and kitchen drawers. Unused medications in homes create a public health and safety concern, because they are highly susceptible to accidental ingestion, diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high - more Americans currently abuse prescription drugs than the number of those using cocaine, hallucinogens, and heroin combined, according to the most recent National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. For safety reasons, we will not accept sharps, inhalers, or anything under pressure. Please empty all pills into a clear plastic baggie, prior to the event, to assist with the ease of disposal. Liquids and creams must be in their original packaging material.