Prescription Drug Take Back Day

press release:

The Drug Take-Back Day goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, while educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications. Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern, because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused, and abused.

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Removing potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances from medicine cabinets helps to prevent them from going into our water supply.

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials and pet medications. Simply put your medications in a resealable plastic bag.

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), mercury thermometers, personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc…), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas).

Cross Plains Police Dept., 2417 Brewery Rd., Cross Plains. Call for hours

Belleville Police Dept., 31 E. Main St., Belleville. Call for hours

Stoughton Fire Dept., 381 E Main St., Stoughton, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Medicine Shoppe, 4205 Monona Dr., Monona, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Verona City Center, 111 Lincoln St., Verona, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Walmart – East Madison, 3710 E. Washington Ave., Madison, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Walmart West Madison, 7810 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Walmart Sun Prairie, 1905 McCoy Rd., Sun Prairie, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Urban League Greater Madison, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Oregon Police Dept., 383 Park St., Oregon, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

McFarland Fire Dept., 5915 Milwaukee St., McFarland, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Also: Marshall Police Dept.

130 S. Pardee St., Marshall

October 24th & 25th

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.