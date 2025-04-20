Present Music

Token Creek Festival Barn, DeForest 4037 Hwy. 19, Village of DeForest, Wisconsin

media release:  Present Music, Milwaukee’s premiere new music group in their long-awaited Madison return, presents a contemplative program of Huang Ruo’s achingly moving A Dust in Time,

a mesmerizing sonic reflection on healing and hope.  A rare performance of this uninterrupted musical meditation inspired by and structured like a Tibetan sand mandala,

running sixty minutes to symbolize the cycle of the hour, representing a spiritual cycle of life completed.

