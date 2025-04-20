Present Music
Token Creek Festival Barn, DeForest 4037 Hwy. 19, Village of DeForest, Wisconsin
media release: Present Music, Milwaukee’s premiere new music group in their long-awaited Madison return, presents a contemplative program of Huang Ruo’s achingly moving A Dust in Time,
a mesmerizing sonic reflection on healing and hope. A rare performance of this uninterrupted musical meditation inspired by and structured like a Tibetan sand mandala,
running sixty minutes to symbolize the cycle of the hour, representing a spiritual cycle of life completed.