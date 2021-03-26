ONLINE: Present Music

media release: Online tickets: $10, $20, and $35 | Buy tickets

Or call / email the box office: (414) 271-0711 | tickets@presentmusic.org

Marking the equinox, this concert journeys from winter to spring, from darkness into light. From the chilly sounds of Hans Abrahamsen to the warm radiance of Philip Glass and Reena Esmail to music by Andy Akiho and Angélica Negrón that pulses with life, this intimate chamber program welcomes the season we’ve all been wishing for.

This concert will be filmed in high-definition video and audio. On March 26, ticket-holders and subscribers will be invited to an interactive online event where they can talk to artists, composers, and Present Music's Co-Artistic Directors before and after screening the performance video. The video will be available for on-demand streaming through June 26, 2021.