Present Music

Token Creek Festival Barn, DeForest 4037 Hwy. 19, Village of DeForest, Wisconsin

media release: PRESENT MUSIC: FRAGMENTS of TIME

Steve Reich: Different Trains

Chamber music of Yotam Haber

Olivier Messian: Louange à l'Eternité de Jésus, from

       Quartet for the End of TIme

Welcoming the VIOLINS of HOPE, a collection of string instruments played by Jewish musicians before and during the holocaust, in residence in Wisconsin beginning in September.

Info

Music
608-241-2525
