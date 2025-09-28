Present Music
Token Creek Festival Barn, DeForest 4037 Hwy. 19, Village of DeForest, Wisconsin
media release: PRESENT MUSIC: FRAGMENTS of TIME
Steve Reich: Different Trains
Chamber music of Yotam Haber
Olivier Messian: Louange à l'Eternité de Jésus, from
Quartet for the End of TIme
Welcoming the VIOLINS of HOPE, a collection of string instruments played by Jewish musicians before and during the holocaust, in residence in Wisconsin beginning in September.
