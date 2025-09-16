media release: Join us for Presentation Night at Roll Play, where anyone can take the spotlight to share something they love—whether it’s a deep dive into a niche topic, a wild theory, or just a weird PowerPoint. Bring your curiosity, grab a boba or a beer, and enjoy an evening of fun, informal talks from our local community. No expertise required—just enthusiasm!

Anyone interested in participating can make a presentation on any* subject. Presentations will be limited to 10 minutes MAXIMUM followed by a 5 minute Q&A session. Please plan accordingly so that all presenters have enough time!

*This is an all-ages event. No NSFW content, hate speech, graphic violence, or anything discriminatory or offensive, and no politics. We reserve the right to reject any presentation we deem inappropriate.

If you would like to present, please reserve a “Presenter Ticket” and fill out the Google Form (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd5QAVB1xNttE_sLWQwAxRKbhyq8XzN8TrS_8GdT2q8_bmenA/viewform) at least 24 hours prior to the event (by July 18th @ 6PM). Presenter spots are limited. If you would like to present and all “Presenter Tickets” are sold out, you are welcome to still share your presentation with us, and you will be put on the Wait List in case of any presenter cancellations.

If you want to watch but not present, go ahead and snag an “Audience Ticket” (We promise we won’t force you to get up there!)

Presentation idea examples: Top 10 Best Potato Types, Introducing my Favorite K-pop Group, The Best and Worst Books I’ve Read this Year, etc.