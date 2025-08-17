Preserve Collective reception

media release: The city of Madison Arts Commission is proud to announce the installation of Preserve, a temporary environmental art installation, which is now on display at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum.

Preserve transforms scientific documentation into compelling visual art, celebrating the extraordinary biodiversity found in Wisconsin. The installation showcases 1,000 documented species, demonstrating an unprecedented level of local ecological richness while inspiring conservation action and environmental stewardship.

The project draws inspiration from the influential work of Aldo Leopold, who was the UW-Madison Arboretum’s research director for 15 years and whose A Sand County Almanac was informed by observations made in the 1930s and 1940s. This historical connection deepens the work's significance as both an artistic statement and a call to action for contemporary environmental challenges.

"Preserve demonstrates how art can make scientific data accessible and emotionally resonant, connecting people to the natural world in their own backyard." - Nick Pjevach, chair of the Madison Arts Commission

"It took hundreds of volunteer hours to bring Preserve to the Arboretum, along with the support of the Arboretum's director, Patrick Bohlen, and assistant director Josh Goldman. It truly does take a village. We are grateful for the financial support provided by the Madison Arts Commission to the Arboretum that made it possible to give Preserve another life." — Shari Gullo, artist

About the Artists

Cathy McCauley, Shari Gullo, and Pamela Self, known collectively as the Preserve Collaborative, create biodynamic installations that explore humanity's relationship with the natural world. Together, they propose that intelligent land use, sustainable food production, and responsible landscaping practices form the foundation for environmental and human health.

About Madison's Blink Program

The Blink temporary art program supports innovative artistic projects that engage the community and activate public spaces throughout Madison. Preserve exemplifies the program's commitment to supporting collaborative, community-focused art that addresses contemporary issues while celebrating local assets.

Visitor Information

Preserve is on display at the UW-Madison Arboretum through September 27, 2025. The installation is free and open to the public during regular Arboretum hours.

A reception takes place at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 17.

The Arboretum is located at 1207 Seminole Highway in Madison. The installation is located just off of the main parking lot in a grassy area across from the visitor’s center.

You can learn more about Madison's arts programs and the Blink temporary art initiative online or by contacting the Madison Arts Commission.

About the Madison Arts Commission

The installation of Preserve at the UW Arboretum was made possible by the Madison Arts Commission’s Blink temporary art program.

The Madison Arts Commission (MAC) is an 11-member citizen commission appointed by the Mayor to advise the City about matters of arts and culture. MAC’s mission is to foster arts appreciation by initiating partnerships, developing new audiences, and sponsoring diverse artistic activities by emerging and established artists and arts organizations while preserving Madison’s rich artistic tradition. To support a full creative life for all, the Madison Arts Commission commits to championing policies and practices of cultural equity that empower a just, inclusive, and equitable city.

