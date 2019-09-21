press release: It's the year 2039. Where's your podcast? (A Preserve This Podcast workshop)

Bring your hard drives. Bring your laptops. Bring your Dropbox password. We’re going to preserve your podcast. Zines will be provided.

If you’ve listened to our podcast or read our zine, you know that podcasts are disappearing. So how can podcasters protect themselves against loss? By attending our Preserve This Podcast workshop. This interactive workshop will tackle this issue head-on by walking audio-creators through the history of podcast technology, the basics of archival preservation, and simple steps you can take to preserve your audio. We will review through the tools and techniques to prevent data loss before it’s too late, as well as “bake” these concepts into podcasters’ existing production workflows.

About our instructors:

Dana Gerber-Margie (@theaudiosignal) listens to podcasts while living in Madison, Wisconsin. She earned her Master's in Library & Information Studies at UW-Madison, and has worked as an A/V Archivist for WiLS and the Wisconsin Historical Society. She is the co-founder and co-editor of the Bello Collective, a publication about podcasts and storytelling.

Mary Kidd (@kiddarchivist) is an archivist and illustrator. By day, she works for New York Public Library's Special Collections Division. She has worked on audio/visual preservation projects for New York Public Radio, the Magic Shop Recording Studio, and the XFR Collective, a non-profit organization that transfers at-risk media off magnetic tapes to digital format for individuals and groups with limited means. She enjoys creating drawings, zines, gifs, and other artful tidbits to make archiving, and the technology that supports it, accessible, approachable and fun for everyone.

Preserve This Podcast is a three-pronged effort to help independent podcasters learn digital preservation techniques to ensure their files are saved long into the future, whether for their own re-use or for interested scholars & fans & so on. We have a six-part podcast (available here: https://radiopublic.com/ preserve-this-podcast-WDJY3A), a zine, and a series of traveling workshops. The zine is freely available online but it will also be given out at each workshop.