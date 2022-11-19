Preserving Buildings and Telling Stories at a Dane County Dairy Factory

media release: In the spring of 2021, my wife, Danika Laine, and I decided to purchase and restore a former dairy factory in Paoli, Wisconsin. We've now spent much of the last 18 months wrapped up in the process of its rehabilitation and rebirth as a concept called the Seven Acre Dairy Company. This concept honors the building's history while looking to create a future where the building and its stories are preserved. My presentation will discuss what this neophyte developer learned in the process of taking a building, getting it on the National and State Registers, and reimagining it for a new audience.

Speaker: Nicolaas Mink

Learn more about the series on our website.