Preserving the Harvest Dinner

media release: Experience a multi-course culinary celebration that supports local producers.

Madison College Culinary Program students will showcase their skills with a five-course Harvest Dinner featuring the finest ingredients from Wisconsin, all to benefit REAP Food Group's local food projects.

The Preserving the Harvest event is Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6-9 p.m. at Madison College's Diane’s Delicious Diner, 1705 Wright St. The ticket price is $125 per person, which includes alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage pairings.

Join local chefs, growers, and talented Madison College culinary students for an exciting celebration of food preservation through tantalizing tastings. Indulge in a delightful array of dishes, including pozole verde paired with escabeche, roasted cauliflower with pomodoro sauce, savory pork kielbasa served with tangy sauerkraut, and a luscious pumpkin custard tart topped with cultured cream. Don’t miss this opportunity to savor the flavors of the season!

Funds raised will support REAP’s mission to uplift communities, livelihoods, and economies through a healthy local food system.

Madison College Culinary Arts students are passionate about building careers as executive chefs, general managers, and other roles in the $400 billion food and restaurant industry. The associate degree program is designed not just to educate, but to prepare students for the real-world demands of a dynamic culinary workplace. Learn more about Madison College Culinary Arts programs.

Reserve your seat for the Harvest Dinner here