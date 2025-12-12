Preserving the Past, Digitizing the Future: Historic Preservation in the Digital Age

media release: Madison Trust for Historic Preservation Architectural Series event.

Historic buildings tell the story of our communities, but preserving them comes with big challenges. This program invites you to explore how new digital technologies are changing the way we care for these treasured places, making preservation safer, more efficient, and more sustainable.

Using real-life examples from historic landmarks around Madison and beyond, you’ll learn how tools like 3D laser scanning, drone photography, and digital building models (also known as “Scan to BIM”) are used to capture detailed records of buildings without touching or damaging them. These digital records help with everything from planning repairs and renovations to meeting preservation rules and creating long-term maintenance plans.

We’ll also look at how these tools support creative new uses for old buildings, help experts assess building conditions, and ensure important architecture is digitally archived for future generations. No technical background is needed! Just curiosity about how we can use today’s technology to protect the past and plan for the future.

Speaker Vince Scalici is the Director of Engineering at TechRENDER LLC, a Wisconsin-based startup specializing in advanced architectural and engineering technologies. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Vince began his career in civil engineering, progressing from an engineering technician to Senior Project Manager over the course of eight years. During this time, he gained extensive experience in the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) industry, working on projects for commercial, industrial, municipal, and internationally recognized clients.

Driven by a passion for innovation, Vince now leads engineering initiatives at TechRENDER, where he focuses on integrating cutting-edge technologies—such as laser scanning, photogrammetry, and CAD documentation—into modern workflows. His work bridges traditional engineering with emerging digital tools, offering valuable insights into the preservation, documentation, and restoration of historic structures.