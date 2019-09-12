Presidential Candidates Debate Watch Party

press release: Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

The Progressive Magazine, the Madison Institute, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin,

and the Dane Dems invite you to

A DEBATE WATCHING PARTY

Come join us for a big screen viewing of the third Democratic candidates debate - Live from Houston. Hear what the candidates have to say in this historic race for the 2020 nomination. Watch live on the big screen with your friends and neighbors.

Free and open to the public - donations accepted at the door

Cash bar, soda, popcorn and other concessions available for purchase in the lobby.

An informed voter is an empowered voter.